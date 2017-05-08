Man jailed after driving into Radford...

Man jailed after driving into Radford market

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Southwest Times

A Radford man charged with driving a pickup truck through the front of R&R Market in Radford Thursday night had legal problems in Pulaski a few years ago. Daniel Utah Howard, 23, is alleged to have driven the truck into the store at 1611 Wadsworth St. around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Radford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hot waitress at omelette shoppe Sun John 4
alley / saul desentadants May 4 rickey_mabe 715 1
Brian Chrisley Apr 30 neighbor 1
Hot Chic that just moved to Char-mae Apts Build... Apr 30 Curious 1
Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15) Apr 25 Anon1 6
Tyler michael jones Apr 19 Wondering 1
Car wreck between Narrows and RC, curvy section... Apr '17 Wreck 1
See all Radford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Radford Forum Now

Radford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Radford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Radford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC