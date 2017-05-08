Man jailed after driving into Radford market
A Radford man charged with driving a pickup truck through the front of R&R Market in Radford Thursday night had legal problems in Pulaski a few years ago. Daniel Utah Howard, 23, is alleged to have driven the truck into the store at 1611 Wadsworth St. around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|Sun
|John
|4
|alley / saul desentadants
|May 4
|rickey_mabe 715
|1
|Brian Chrisley
|Apr 30
|neighbor
|1
|Hot Chic that just moved to Char-mae Apts Build...
|Apr 30
|Curious
|1
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Apr 25
|Anon1
|6
|Tyler michael jones
|Apr 19
|Wondering
|1
|Car wreck between Narrows and RC, curvy section...
|Apr '17
|Wreck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC