Juried fine arts show seeking entries

The Radford Fine Arts Show, sponsored by Radford University and Radford City, is accepting entries through June 4. The show runs 5 to 7 p.m. June 29 through July 21 in the university's art museum at 1129 E. Main St. in downtown Radford. Southwest Virginia artists, ages 18 and older, are eligible to submit entries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.