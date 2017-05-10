Juried fine arts show seeking entries
The Radford Fine Arts Show, sponsored by Radford University and Radford City, is accepting entries through June 4. The show runs 5 to 7 p.m. June 29 through July 21 in the university's art museum at 1129 E. Main St. in downtown Radford. Southwest Virginia artists, ages 18 and older, are eligible to submit entries.
