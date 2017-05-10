Elizabeth "Ann" Elliott Marshall, 86, of Allisonia, Va., wife of Major Harley T. Marshall Jr., USAF Retired, passed on peacefully Wednesday, May 10, 2017, to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She will be deeply missed by her husband and love of her life, Harley, of 69 years; daughter Rebecca Ann Marshall Imholz and husband John of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; son Harley Thomas Marshall III of Norfolk, Va.; and her beloved and cherished grandchildren, Daniel Imholz, Matthew Marshall, Luke Imholz, Jared Imholz and Morgan Marshall.

