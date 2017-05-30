A Heroinea s Return: New director talks about revising a Long Way Homea
A campaign to bring Mary Draper Ingles' story home has existed in one form or another since "The Long Way Home" closed in 1999, after 28 summer runs on a stage cloistered within a Radford farm belonging to one of the heroine's descendants. In the fall, the call to "bring Mary home" was vocalized right before an 8-foot-tall sculpture - depicting the frontier woman who was captured by a Shawnee tribe, eventually escaped her captors and then walked hundreds of miles to back home - was unveiled behind Glencoe Museum, above the New River she followed home.
