35 million pounds of toxic chemicals released into Virginia's environment in 2015

Tuesday May 9 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Factories, power plants and other facilities in Virginia released about 35 million pounds of toxic chemicals into the state's water, air and land in 2015, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. More than half of the pollution came from just five facilities, the EPA's Toxic Release Inventory showed.

