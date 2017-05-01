Radford School Board vice chairman jailed for contempt of court
A lawyer who also is vice chairman of the Radford School Board was jailed for two days earlier this month for contempt of court in Montgomery County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian Chrisley
|Apr 30
|neighbor
|1
|Hot Chic that just moved to Char-mae Apts Build...
|Apr 30
|Curious
|1
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Apr 25
|Anon1
|6
|Tyler michael jones
|Apr 19
|Wondering
|1
|Car wreck between Narrows and RC, curvy section...
|Apr 4
|Wreck
|1
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Unhappy camper
|17
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|Mar '17
|A trucker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC