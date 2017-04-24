Mary Draper Ingles drama tickets to g...

Mary Draper Ingles drama tickets to go on sale

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Tickets will go on sale May 1 for a new version of the famous outdoor drama that depicts the escape of Mary Draper Ingles from the Shawnee and her 500-mile walk to Southwest Virginia from Kentucky in the 18th century.

