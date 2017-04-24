Auditions for new Mary Draper Ingles ...

Auditions for new Mary Draper Ingles drama announced

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Actors are being sought for a new outdoor drama depicting the escape of pioneer Mary Draper Ingles from Shawnee captivity in Kentucky and her 500-mile trek to return home to Virginia.

