Pulaski County officials discuss economic development with governor

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Southwest Times

Pulaski County and Radford were represented in Richmond over the weekend during a first-of-its-kind economic development event at the Governor's mansion. Among town, city and county officials attending the event were Pulaski County administrator Jonathan Sweet and economic development director Michael Solomon.

