Pulaski County officials discuss economic development with governor
Pulaski County and Radford were represented in Richmond over the weekend during a first-of-its-kind economic development event at the Governor's mansion. Among town, city and county officials attending the event were Pulaski County administrator Jonathan Sweet and economic development director Michael Solomon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Unhappy camper
|17
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|Mar 30
|A trucker
|3
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Mar 23
|Lost
|55
|Women $$$
|Mar 14
|Jim Tom
|1
|Interstate 73
|Mar 10
|Love Big Girls
|4
|brooke martin (Feb '12)
|Mar 7
|Common
|17
|Does anyone know?
|Mar 4
|Whitney1185
|1
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC