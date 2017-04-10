It's a homecoming for 'The Long Way H...

It's a homecoming for 'The Long Way Home' outdoor drama

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The story of the famous pioneer who walked from Kentucky to Virginia after she was taken captive in the 1755 Shawnee raid on the Draper's Meadow settlement at present-day Blacksburg will be retold in a new outdoor drama set to premiere sometime this summer.

