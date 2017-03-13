Candidate opposing Chris Hurst for Democratic nomination drops out
A Democratic candidate opposing Chris Hurst for the party nomination in the 12th House of Delegates District race has dropped out.
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women $$$
|Mar 14
|Jim Tom
|1
|Interstate 73
|Mar 10
|Love Big Girls
|4
|brooke martin (Feb '12)
|Mar 7
|Common
|17
|Does anyone know?
|Mar 4
|Whitney1185
|1
|Park Hill Drugs (Jul '15)
|Mar 3
|Peepeye
|6
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 18
|Lost
|54
|Jewell in richcreek
|Feb '17
|Wondering
|1
