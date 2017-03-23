Brewery planned as part of old Blacksburg elementary school redevelopment
The operators of a farm-themed brewery on Glade Road in Blacksburg plan to install another beer establishment inside the old Price's Fork Elementary School that's currently undergoing a more than $7 million revitalization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Mar 23
|Lost
|55
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|Mar 21
|A trucker
|1
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Mar 20
|Agnetta Folkskog
|16
|Women $$$
|Mar 14
|Jim Tom
|1
|Interstate 73
|Mar 10
|Love Big Girls
|4
|brooke martin (Feb '12)
|Mar 7
|Common
|17
|Does anyone know?
|Mar 4
|Whitney1185
|1
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC