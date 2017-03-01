7 dogs seized at former pet store owner's home
Pulaski County authorities seized seven dogs Wednesday at the Hiwassee residence of a former Radford pet store owner prohibited from having companion animals, according to a search warrant. The warrant, on file with Pulaski County Circuit Court, was executed at 4047 Lead Mines Road, a property allegedly owned by Alexander Montgomery Nelson IV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interstate 73
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|3
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 18
|Lost
|54
|Jewell in richcreek
|Feb 14
|Wondering
|1
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|14
|Central resturant
|Jan '17
|NO MORE
|2
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Tyrone James
|32
|Want to make more money just click the link and...
|Jan '17
|AalieHBeautiful
|3
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC