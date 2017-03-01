7 dogs seized at former pet store own...

7 dogs seized at former pet store owner's home

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

Pulaski County authorities seized seven dogs Wednesday at the Hiwassee residence of a former Radford pet store owner prohibited from having companion animals, according to a search warrant. The warrant, on file with Pulaski County Circuit Court, was executed at 4047 Lead Mines Road, a property allegedly owned by Alexander Montgomery Nelson IV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Radford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Interstate 73 Feb 27 Anonymous 3
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Feb 18 Lost 54
Jewell in richcreek Feb 14 Wondering 1
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Feb 11 James Ridgeway 14
Central resturant Jan '17 NO MORE 2
radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12) Jan '17 Tyrone James 32
Want to make more money just click the link and... Jan '17 AalieHBeautiful 3
See all Radford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Radford Forum Now

Radford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Radford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Radford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,712 • Total comments across all topics: 279,259,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC