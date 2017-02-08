Woman accused of assaulting police, r...

Woman accused of assaulting police, rescue

Three felony and two misdemeanor warrants were obtained for a Radford teenager Wednesday morning after she allegedly became combative with law enforcement and rescue personnel. According to a prepared statement, Radford City Police Department was dispatched to 322 Fairfax St. at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday in response to a report of a female standing outside screaming and throwing herself into vehicles.

