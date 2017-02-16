Is free NRCC tuition in Pulaski Count...

Is free NRCC tuition in Pulaski Countya s future?

Radford, as well as the counties of Giles and Floyd, already offer their graduating seniors free tuition to New River Community College. This week, Pulaski County's school board heard the case for providing the same to its students.

