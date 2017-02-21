Hiwassee man's rape, abduction case a...

Hiwassee man's rape, abduction case advances

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

Abduction, rape and other charges were certified to a grand jury Thursday against a Hiwassee man and his co-defendant. According to Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak, a Radford General District Court judge certified all charges against Matthew Blake Moles, 29, of Hiwassee, and Justin Godfrey Fahringer, 29, of Radford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Radford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Interstate 73 16 hr for your information 2
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Feb 18 Lost 54
Jewell in richcreek Feb 14 Wondering 1
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Feb 11 James Ridgeway 14
Central resturant Jan '17 NO MORE 2
radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12) Jan '17 Tyrone James 32
Want to make more money just click the link and... Jan '17 AalieHBeautiful 3
See all Radford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Radford Forum Now

Radford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Radford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Radford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC