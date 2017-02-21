Hiwassee man's rape, abduction case advances
Abduction, rape and other charges were certified to a grand jury Thursday against a Hiwassee man and his co-defendant. According to Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak, a Radford General District Court judge certified all charges against Matthew Blake Moles, 29, of Hiwassee, and Justin Godfrey Fahringer, 29, of Radford.
