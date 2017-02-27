Guns, drugs, cash found in Richmond-bound car
Virginia State Police pulled over a car traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph in Botetourt County Sunday afternoon, a state police spokesperson said. "The Trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brooke martin (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|Common
|17
|Does anyone know?
|Mar 4
|Whitney1185
|1
|Park Hill Drugs (Jul '15)
|Mar 3
|Peepeye
|6
|Interstate 73
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|3
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 18
|Lost
|54
|Jewell in richcreek
|Feb 14
|Wondering
|1
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|14
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC