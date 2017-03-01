Executive order blocks refugee resettlement, reignites debate in NRV
President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven different Muslim-majority countries reverberated in the New River Valley where a Syrian family's plans to relocate Thursday were blocked. The Jan. 27 presidential decision renewed the NRV's discussion of refugee resettlement, which had grown into a heated debate in Radford last summer as camps split into those championing and those opposing the relocation of refugee families in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Park Hill Drugs (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Peepeye
|6
|Interstate 73
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|3
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 18
|Lost
|54
|Jewell in richcreek
|Feb 14
|Wondering
|1
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|14
|Central resturant
|Jan '17
|NO MORE
|2
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Tyrone James
|32
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC