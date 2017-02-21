Couple's decision keeps business oper...

Couple's decision keeps business operating in Pulaski

Monday Feb 6

Fran and Travis Echols had a tough choice to make when it came to their future in Pulaski, but their decision prevented the town from losing a business staple. Fran, president and CEO of a company with Pulaski roots dating back to 1993, says the business' original location became unworkable and they were faced with the inevitability of leaving town or finding another place.

Radford, VA

