Couple's decision keeps business operating in Pulaski
Fran and Travis Echols had a tough choice to make when it came to their future in Pulaski, but their decision prevented the town from losing a business staple. Fran, president and CEO of a company with Pulaski roots dating back to 1993, says the business' original location became unworkable and they were faced with the inevitability of leaving town or finding another place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interstate 73
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 18
|Lost
|54
|Jewell in richcreek
|Feb 14
|Wondering
|1
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|14
|Central resturant
|Jan '17
|NO MORE
|2
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Tyrone James
|32
|Want to make more money just click the link and...
|Jan '17
|AalieHBeautiful
|3
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC