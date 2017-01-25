PMS students choose to work on their ...

PMS students choose to work on their day off

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Southwest Times

Twenty-five Pulaski Middle School students saw yesterday's holiday as an opportunity to work, some of them making dog beds for the Dublin and Radford animal shelters, while their classmates took the day off. "I just love animals, and this is for a good cause," student Gracie Gallimore explained as she wrapped colorful t-shirt strips around a hula hoop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Radford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Central resturant Tue NO MORE 2
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Jan 15 Lost 45
radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12) Jan 3 Tyrone James 32
Want to make more money just click the link and... Jan 3 AalieHBeautiful 3
New years eve Jan 2 Lindsey 6
Hauntings in richcreek or Monroe area Dec 27 Christine 1
Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15) Dec '16 Anon 5
See all Radford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Radford Forum Now

Radford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Radford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Radford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,264,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC