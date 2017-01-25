PMS students choose to work on their day off
Twenty-five Pulaski Middle School students saw yesterday's holiday as an opportunity to work, some of them making dog beds for the Dublin and Radford animal shelters, while their classmates took the day off. "I just love animals, and this is for a good cause," student Gracie Gallimore explained as she wrapped colorful t-shirt strips around a hula hoop.
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central resturant
|Tue
|NO MORE
|2
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Jan 15
|Lost
|45
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|32
|Want to make more money just click the link and...
|Jan 3
|AalieHBeautiful
|3
|New years eve
|Jan 2
|Lindsey
|6
|Hauntings in richcreek or Monroe area
|Dec 27
|Christine
|1
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Anon
|5
