NRV contingent joins Washington, D.C., march to end violence, secure civil and disability rights
Teachers, nurses, small business owners, students and citizens from all walks of life filled four buses Saturday morning after gathering outside a popular Christiansburg coffee shop for a 3:15 a.m. departure. Two hundred women and men, most from the New River Valley, comprised the contingent headed to the nation's Capitol.
