Montgomery County backs naming 114 bridge in honor of Vietnam vets

Thursday Jan 26

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors backs a General Assembly bill that would rename the Virginia 114 bridge over the New River as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge.

