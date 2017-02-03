Montgomery County backs naming 114 bridge in honor of Vietnam vets
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors backs a General Assembly bill that would rename the Virginia 114 bridge over the New River as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge.
