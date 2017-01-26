Moe's Southwest Grill opens Radford l...

Moe's Southwest Grill opens Radford location

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Southwest Times

Moe's Southwest Grill, 314 Tyler Ave., recently celebrated the opening of its newest restaurant by holding a ribbon-cutting event with Pulaski County and Radford City chambers of commerce. Owners Mickey and Angela Baker, who reside in Bristol, Tenn., have a long track record of maintaining franchises.

