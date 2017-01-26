Moe's Southwest Grill opens Radford location
Moe's Southwest Grill, 314 Tyler Ave., recently celebrated the opening of its newest restaurant by holding a ribbon-cutting event with Pulaski County and Radford City chambers of commerce. Owners Mickey and Angela Baker, who reside in Bristol, Tenn., have a long track record of maintaining franchises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|Lost
|52
|Central resturant
|Jan 24
|NO MORE
|2
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|32
|Want to make more money just click the link and...
|Jan 3
|AalieHBeautiful
|3
|New years eve
|Jan 2
|Lindsey
|6
|Hauntings in richcreek or Monroe area
|Dec '16
|Christine
|1
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Anon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC