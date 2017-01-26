Demonstration in support of teachers ...

Demonstration in support of teachers scheduled

1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

Members of the Virginia Education Association, local area school board members, municipal officials, superintendents, educators and parents will meet in Fairlawn and again in Radford next month to show unified support for public education funding. The public demonstration, called "Bridge the Gap," is in conjunction with a statewide campaign meant to draw attention to funding needs of local public schools.

