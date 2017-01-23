County fire departments battle blaze at Pulaski church
High winds whipped flames and sent embers flying overnight as over 60 firefighters from the county and beyond battled a raging inferno that destroyed Pulaski Church of God. Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said the call came in at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central resturant
|3 hr
|NO MORE
|2
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Jan 15
|Lost
|45
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|32
|Want to make more money just click the link and...
|Jan 3
|AalieHBeautiful
|3
|New years eve
|Jan 2
|Lindsey
|6
|Hauntings in richcreek or Monroe area
|Dec 27
|Christine
|1
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Dec 26
|Anon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC