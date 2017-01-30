Best Job Ever: The Smithsonian Just H...

Best Job Ever: The Smithsonian Just Hired a Craft Beer Historian

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Washingtonian.com

On Monday, it announced the dream job was filled by Theresa McCulla , a social and cultural historian of food in the U.S. from the early 1800s to today. McCulla, who has a culinary degree and will receive her Ph.D. in American Studies from Harvard next year, will conduct research on how beer and brewing fits into the broader American experience.

