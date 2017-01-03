Alexandria Transit Company Board Selects new Dash Ceo/General Manager
The Alexandria Transit Company Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of Josh Baker as the new CEO/general manager of ATC and the DASH Bus System. Baker will take over the helm of the award winning DASH system on February 6, replacing long time CEO Sandy Modell, who will be retiring after leading the system for the past 28 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|East End
|38
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|32
|Want to make more money just click the link and...
|Jan 3
|AalieHBeautiful
|3
|Central resturant
|Jan 2
|Ex customer
|1
|New years eve
|Jan 2
|Lindsey
|6
|Hauntings in richcreek or Monroe area
|Dec 27
|Christine
|1
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Dec 26
|Anon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC