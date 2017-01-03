Agreement reduces rape to misdemeanor
A Radford man was convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery Monday after prosecutors asked that his felony rape charge be amended. Pulaski County General District Court Judge Erin DeHart approved a plea agreement in the case of Londen Foster D'Auria, 20, who had been accused of raping a woman during a party in the Fairlawn area Aug. 7. The woman, whose name has not been released, was in court for what was supposed to be a preliminary hearing, but did not have to testify as a result of the agreement that was reached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Sat
|East End
|38
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|32
|Want to make more money just click the link and...
|Jan 3
|AalieHBeautiful
|3
|Central resturant
|Jan 2
|Ex customer
|1
|New years eve
|Jan 2
|Lindsey
|6
|Hauntings in richcreek or Monroe area
|Dec 27
|Christine
|1
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Dec 26
|Anon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC