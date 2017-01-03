Agreement reduces rape to misdemeanor

A Radford man was convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery Monday after prosecutors asked that his felony rape charge be amended. Pulaski County General District Court Judge Erin DeHart approved a plea agreement in the case of Londen Foster D'Auria, 20, who had been accused of raping a woman during a party in the Fairlawn area Aug. 7. The woman, whose name has not been released, was in court for what was supposed to be a preliminary hearing, but did not have to testify as a result of the agreement that was reached.

