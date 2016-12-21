What is best use of old Blacksburg High property?
Regardless of who ends up buying the old high school property off Patrick Henry Drive, the site is a prime location for housing and public recreational space, say some people involved in local real estate development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Hot Guy with Town of Rich Creek
|Dec 12
|Billy spicer
|3
|Brick house
|Dec 7
|FYI
|2
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Nov 24
|Still Here
|35
|speed limit signs for New River Tunnel (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|What
|3
|Sharkey's in Radford spikes their drinks causin...
|Nov '16
|Donovan
|2
|Employee at BT's druhged and brutally raped wom...
|Nov '16
|Frank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC