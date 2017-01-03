Radford massage business owner charged with 45 counts of sexual...

Radford massage business owner charge...

Tuesday Dec 20

David Flanagan Jr., 39, of Dublin, has been charged with 45 counts of sexual battery, in addition to 12 similar charges filed last week, according to a Radford city news release. Flanagan is also charged with two counts of animate object sexual penetration, the release stated.

