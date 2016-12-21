Radford fraternities suspended amid claims of goat abuse
School officials sanctioned Delta Chi, Sigma Pi, Lamda Phi and Alpha Sigma Phi after consulting the chapters' national offices and interviewing witnesses who'd come in contact with the goat.
