Massage therapist facing sex charges
The owner of a Radford massage therapy business is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail after being accused of sexual assault. According to a Radford City Police Department prepared statement, 39-year-old David L. Flanagan Jr., owner of The Finest Hour Massage on East Main Street in Radford, was arrested Monday on 12 counts of sexual battery.
