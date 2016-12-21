Massage therapist facing more charges
Nearly four dozen new sex charges were filed this week against a Radford massage therapist, bringing the total number of charges he faces to 59. According to a Radford City Police Department prepared statement, 45 new charges of sexual battery and two charges of animate object sexual penetration have been filed against David Lundy Flanagan Jr., 39, of Dublin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Hot Guy with Town of Rich Creek
|Dec 12
|Billy spicer
|3
|Brick house
|Dec 7
|FYI
|2
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Nov 24
|Still Here
|35
|speed limit signs for New River Tunnel (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|What
|3
|Sharkey's in Radford spikes their drinks causin...
|Nov '16
|Donovan
|2
|Employee at BT's druhged and brutally raped wom...
|Nov '16
|Frank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC