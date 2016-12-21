Massage therapist facing more charges

Massage therapist facing more charges

Wednesday Dec 21

Nearly four dozen new sex charges were filed this week against a Radford massage therapist, bringing the total number of charges he faces to 59. According to a Radford City Police Department prepared statement, 45 new charges of sexual battery and two charges of animate object sexual penetration have been filed against David Lundy Flanagan Jr., 39, of Dublin.

