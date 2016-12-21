Fairlawn, Snowville denied new ZIP codes

Fairlawn, Snowville denied new ZIP codes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

A request to provide Fairlawn and Snowville with ZIP codes different from Radford's has been denied. But Pulaski County plans to appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Radford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) 5 hr Now and Forever 36
New years eve 15 hr Joblow 1
Hauntings in richcreek or Monroe area Tue Christine 1
Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15) Dec 26 Anon 5
New Hot Guy with Town of Rich Creek Dec 12 Billy spicer 3
Brick house Dec 7 FYI 2
Christmas winner Dec 5 Ralph 1
See all Radford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Radford Forum Now

Radford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Radford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Radford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,955 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,255

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC