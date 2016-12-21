At 75, Radford arsenal continues to churn discussion and propellant
Two longtime employees died from ether fumes in 1991 in this tank area. Theirs were the most recent of 39 deaths from accidents at the plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|10 hr
|Anon
|5
|New Hot Guy with Town of Rich Creek
|Dec 12
|Billy spicer
|3
|Brick house
|Dec 7
|FYI
|2
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Here
|35
|speed limit signs for New River Tunnel (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|What
|3
|Sharkey's in Radford spikes their drinks causin...
|Nov '16
|Donovan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC