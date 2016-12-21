A new instruction librarian workbook for trainers and learners
A comprehensive but concise roadmap specifically for librarians who are new to instruction, or who are charged with training someone who is, has remained elusive. Until now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.
Comments
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Hot Guy with Town of Rich Creek
|Dec 12
|Billy spicer
|3
|Brick house
|Dec 7
|FYI
|2
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Nov 24
|Still Here
|35
|speed limit signs for New River Tunnel (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|What
|3
|Sharkey's in Radford spikes their drinks causin...
|Nov '16
|Donovan
|2
|Employee at BT's druhged and brutally raped wom...
|Nov '16
|Frank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC