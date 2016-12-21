Annual supplies for seniors drive und...

Annual supplies for seniors drive under way

Friday Nov 25 Read more: Southwest Times

The New River Valley Agency on Aging, Volunteer Pulaski, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and the city of Radford have joined together to collect and distribute basic household supplies to our homebound clients and veterans throughout Pulaski and Montgomery counties. This is the ninth year the programs have been distributing bags of supplies to area seniors who aren't capable of getting out of their homes on a regular basis.

