Vos says iPhone manufacturer eyeing southeastern Wisconsin
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says a Taiwanese technology company wants to build a plant in Wisconsin that would create thousands of jobs. Vos said in a letter to special interest groups and businesses Wednesday that Foxconn has indicated its desire to locate in southeastern Wisconsin with up to 10,000 jobs but work on improving Interstate 94 from Racine to Kenosha counties remains delayed.
