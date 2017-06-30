Somers to vote on liquor licence for lounge next week
Somers officials are mulling the liquor license application for the former Red Olive Lounge, 1146 Sheridan Road, which a Racine man wants to convert to a bar/restaurant called the 20/20 Bar and Grill.
