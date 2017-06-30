Editorial: Save Amtrak's Empire Build...

Editorial: Save Amtrak's Empire Builder from the budget knife

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

RACINE, Wisc. - While congressional Republicans have said much of President Donald Trump's proposed budget are 'dead on arrival' on Capitol Hill, Wisconsin's congressional delegation should keep a fork handy to spear his proposed passenger rail cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) 9 hr Lovetofuck 98
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Jun 26 Roach 1,970
News The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick... Jun 12 Broke 1
News Iron worker gearing up to challenge Ryan Jun 8 WelbyMD 1
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May '17 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May '17 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC