a3briefsjuly4

One of the victims of a two-vehicle crash Saturday, Jessica A. Parise, 20, of Racine, was in stable condition Monday afternoon, according to an administrative supervisor at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Parise was flown there by helicopter Saturday after being injured in a two-vehicle crash about 7:47 a.m. on Highway 50 at Highway MB in Bristol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.