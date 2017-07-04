A 14-year-old boy drowns after fallin...

A 14-year-old boy drowns after falling in Root River in Racine

Read more: WKOW-TV

A 14-year-old boy has died after being pulled from the root river Tuesday, near Washington Park the says a medical examiner. Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, is reporting the boy and two other friends were playing near the river when they fell into the water.

