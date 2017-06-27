Wirch calls for end to manufacturing ...

Wirch calls for end to manufacturing tax credit

State Sen. Bob Wirch is calling for repeal of a state tax credit, with the savings diverted to the beleaguered transportation budget. Wirch, D-Somers, wants Wisconsin's Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit repealed.

