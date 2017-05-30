UW-Extension Director Tedi Winnett retires
Thirty years ago, a job posting on a bulletin board in Utah for a position with the University of Wisconsin-Extension office attracted Tedi Winnett to Kenosha. Thursday, on the eave of her retirement, Winnett said the professional and personal relationships she developed is what kept her here.
