Special edition Puma CVX marks Case IH's 175th birthday
The 174 CVX will be available in a limited production run to mark 175 years since the founding of the company that became today's Case IH Agriculture. The jubilee edition also marks ten years' production of the Puma line, the St. Valentin, Austrian-built seven-model range which spans from 150 to 240hp.
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|May 21
|Lovetofuck
|93
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
