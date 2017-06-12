Somers Board tables plans for proposed establishment at former Red Olive site
A Racine entrepreneur who wants to turn the former Red Olive Lounge, 1146 Sheridan Road, into family-style restaurant and bar will have to wait longer. After a public hearing, the board voted 5-0 to tabled Aneel Kaisani's application for a Class B liquor license.
