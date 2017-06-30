Rohde 60th

Rohde 60th

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Kenosha News

Carson and Edna Rohde of Kenosha will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family party at their home on Saturday. Carson Rohde met Edna Griesbach in Kenosha at an Eagles Club dance.

