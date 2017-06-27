'Prisoners of Gravity': Hey, TV Sci-Fi Can Have Ideas After All
Most sci-fi TV is more about action and spectacle than anything thoughtful, but one show that really did the intellectual side of science fiction justice was Prisoners of Gravity , which aired on TVOntario from 1989 to 1994. On the show, host Rick Green used science fiction to explore far more serious topics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Roach
|1,970
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Jun 12
|Broke
|1
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jun 11
|Mr Demo
|95
|Iron worker gearing up to challenge Ryan
|Jun 8
|WelbyMD
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC