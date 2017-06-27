'Prisoners of Gravity': Hey, TV Sci-F...

'Prisoners of Gravity': Hey, TV Sci-Fi Can Have Ideas After All

Saturday Jun 24

Most sci-fi TV is more about action and spectacle than anything thoughtful, but one show that really did the intellectual side of science fiction justice was Prisoners of Gravity , which aired on TVOntario from 1989 to 1994. On the show, host Rick Green used science fiction to explore far more serious topics.

