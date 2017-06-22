Paul Ryan Has A Challenger: Randy "Ironstache" Bryce
Paul Ryan's opponent in Wisconsin is a union ironworker who just launched the campaign ad of the year https://t.co/DfVoIVlIf1 pic.twitter.com/cPZIFWgzVy DougJ shared Bryce's now-famous campaign ad earlier this week, though not in a prime time slot. There's been a rash of news reports since then, but the best I've seen is from Mike Elk's Payday Report : RACINE, WISCONSIN - Despite his 6'2 frame , the half-Mexican, half-Polish Army veteran known as the "@IronStache" on Twitter is the epitome of a gentle giant.
