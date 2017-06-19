News briefs: Fatal crash victim was Kenosha man
Trae "T.J" Mews, 55, was killed Tuesday when a woman driving a 2013 Ford F-150 west on Highway L failed to stop for the stop sign at Highway H, colliding in the intersection with a pickup driven by Mews. Jeanne Fish, of Chandler, Ariz., was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, a felony, and causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
